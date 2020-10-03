83 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montgomery County since Friday
Total increases to 22,893 cases
Montgomery County reported 83 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, bringing the county’s total to 22,893 since the pandemic began in early March.
Saturday’s increase was less than Friday’s, when 131 new cases were reported, the largest single-day increase since Sept. 7.
There have been 809 deaths in the county due to the coronavirus, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health.
On Friday, the state reported 811 deaths in the county. In previous emails to Bethesda Beat explaining data discrepancies, Department of Health spokesman Charlie Gischlar wrote that deaths are sometimes reclassified as more information is learned about them. For example, Gischlar wrote in an email on Thursday, sometimes deaths are initially reported in the county where the funeral home is, but later reclassified to reflect the person’s home address.
There have been an additional 40 “probable” deaths, meaning COVID-19 is listed as the cause, but it was not confirmed through a test.
Throughout Maryland, there have been 126,819 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,813 deaths.