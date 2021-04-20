80 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Montgomery County

After recording its lowest daily increase in more than a year on Monday, Montgomery County added 80 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

On Monday, the county reported 23 new cases of COVID-19, the smallest increase since March 25, 2020, when 20 cases were reported.

Before Monday, the county had at least 100 new cases for 11 of the past 12 days.

There have been 68,945 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health.

There have been 1,455 people who are confirmed to have died from the virus in the county.

There also are 46 “probable” deaths. “Probable” deaths have the coronavirus listed as the cause on certificates but have not been confirmed by laboratory tests yet.

Across Maryland, there have been 437,584 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020.

There have been 8,406 state residents who are confirmed to have died of the virus and 1,282 people are currently hospitalized.