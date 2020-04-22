 ‘Yarnbombing’ the Potomac Village Bridge
  • .2020
  • .‘Yarnbombing’ the Potomac Village Bridge

‘Yarnbombing’ the Potomac Village Bridge

‘I was desperate to find a way for us to stay connected while being apart. Something we could make that still reflects our strong sense of playful belonging.’

By Anja Caldwell, Bethesda
| Published:

One of Caldwell's students, Nina Krishnan, installing fiber art on the bridge

By Pritha Krishnan

(Editor’s note: This essay, part of Bethesda Beat’s Coronavirus Chronicles personal essay series, is a follow-up to a piece by Kerry Malawista of Potomac published Tuesday. Malawista wrote that when she saw a spiky ball of yarn on the ground that looked like a representation of the coronavirus, she tied it to a footbridge, then was surprised when others like it were added to the bridge. After Malawista’s essay was posted, we found out that this was a planned public art project, as Anja Caldwell explains here.)

After a long career in construction as an architect, still a very male dominated industry, I was craving to tend to my softer side. I taught traditional handwork in local schools as a volunteer years before, then got more serious with classes and camps at Glen Echo Park and the German International School Washington D.C.

Meanwhile, I was dreaming of one place to hold all my supplies, where my students could do just about any project they felt like, without limiting them to what I schlepped to class that day.

Today, more than four years in, the studio in the Potomac Promenade is a colorful mix of craft store, makers space, art school, gift shop and maybe even café.

Most of all, it is a community hub and has become a happy place for so many. We weave, embroider, sew, crochet, knit and needle felt. Glue and glitter are frowned upon and considered the bad “G-words.” We pride ourselves to do everything the “old” way.

Then the pandemic hit.

Social distancing is just about the exact opposite of the studio’s motto: crafts with conviviality. I was desperate to find a way for us to stay connected while apart. Something we could make that reflects our strong sense of playful belonging.

“Yarnbombing” came to mind, also known as fiber graffiti. It brings fiber art into the public realm. Most projects are temporary fiber installations, often anonymous, with the sole purpose of bringing joy to people.

In mid-March, two giant pompoms started what I call the “Village Bridge.” My virtual call to action was answered by my students right away, and pictures of more installations started to come in.

Today, the bridge holds pompoms, gnomes, fish, weavings, banners and other interesting items. The project has gained its own momentum and more people have been inspired to add their personal touches, hopefully bringing joy to those still having to commute to their essential jobs.

While I still can hardly wait until we are all together again in our happy place, this will do just fine for now.

Anja Caldwell is an architect and maker who lives in Bethesda.

Read other essays in the Coronavirus Chronicles series.

To learn how to submit your work for consideration, click here.

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Maryland on track to exceed hospital surge capacity goal, governor says

State rolling out new contact tracing platform
Coronavirus image

Montgomery County adds 100 COVID-19 cases in one day

County records 11 more deaths, for total of 110

Agreement reached for new elementary school site

6 acres of Kelley Park to be used for school

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending