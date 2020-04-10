Coronavirus Chronicles: Prayer for my grandchildren
‘I am relishing these present moments, really treasuring them, because never again may we have so much uninterrupted togetherness.’
The author's grandson
FROM Maribeth Harper
My husband and I live down the street from our son and daughter-in-law, and their five children. Since the kids have been home from school, I’ve been helping with homeschooling in the morning, and celebrating Lent with them in the evening. In that sense, the coronavirus has been a blessing. I know very well the stressors many families face during these trying times including job insecurity and fear of illness. I’m not blind to all of the trials, but, having lived through recessions, 9-11, the snipers, anthrax, and the rest, none of those experiences came with front-row access to the daily lives of my grandchildren.
I have watched my daughter-in-law re-organize her morning to accommodate her new first grade, kindergarten and preschool students at the kitchen table. While I’m playing puzzles with the 2-year-old, I watch delightedly as the others so seriously practice their math, take spelling tests and attend an occasional online class with their friends. When “school” is over, they tumble out the back door to swing, climb trees and scooter until it’s time for afternoon quiet time.
Because everyone’s home, the grandkids and I have been able to plant a vegetable garden. We’ve baked muffins and cookies and swung on the swing set. It’s wonderful to watch them play together (even when they’re “fighting”), build forts in the family room and draw and color for long periods. The oldest lost her two front teeth and the baby’s are just coming in.
I am relishing these present moments, really treasuring them, because never again may we have so much uninterrupted togetherness. At night, we have been saying the rosary for all of the sick and suffering. When these little ones look back to 2020 one day, it’s my prayer they will have cheated the coronavirus, fondly remembering this incomparably rare opportunity for extended family time. I know I will.
Maribeth Harper lives in Kensington.
