 Coronavirus Chronicles: My dog loves quarantine
  • .2020
  • .Coronavirus Chronicles: My dog loves quarantine

Coronavirus Chronicles: My dog loves quarantine

'He darts around the house like he’s on a scavenger hunt, looking to see who wants to play. Turns out everyone does.'

By Donna Moss, Bethesda
| Published:

The author's dog, Albie

Photo by Donna Moss

(Editor’s note: This essay is part of Bethesda Beat’s Coronavirus Chronicles personal essay series. Visit the submission page to learn more.)

My geriatric Affenpinscher thinks quarantine is the greatest thing ever.

Just a few weeks ago Albie was an uninspired fluff-ball who spent most of his days asleep beside my desk. When I’d leave my office he’d glance at me, questioning if it was worth getting up.

Our yard is fenced, so when Albie wanted out he’d stand quietly at the kitchen door until someone finally opened it. Same for his return, Albie’s funny face appearing in the glass as he patiently waited to be let in.

When the stars aligned our dog would get a post-dinner walk around the block with my husband, but conditions were fickle. Weather, mood, time…there were no guarantees.

Now our house is full of Albie’s favorite people. Our three kids are back and we are all home all day, every day. He darts around the house like he’s on a scavenger hunt, looking to see who wants to play. Turns out everyone does.

He looks at me with loving disbelief when we round up the troops, grab his leash and head out to all the nooks and crannies in our neighborhood for a solid hour. Sometimes more. Daily, without fail.

Albie knows his charms are irresistible, so he’s confused when strangers don’t approach to pet him, but otherwise he’s got a spring in his step like never before.

Each night he chooses a new place to sleep, rotating through the bedrooms like he’s sampling ice cream.

Albie is twelve years old, but the puppy in him has been awakened. He’s skipping through the quarantine, bringing us joy and levity, reminding us to dance every chance we get.

This pandemic won’t last forever, but I hope Albie’s bounce does.

Donna Moss is a freelance writer and editor who lives in Bethesda.

Read other essays in the Coronavirus Chronicles series.

To learn how to submit your work for consideration, click here.

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Rockville man accused of spray painting swastikas on synagogue

Vandalism happened last month

Montgomery County’s coronavirus cases increase 14% in a day

State reports five new deaths in county
morning-notes

Gaithersburg boy, 7, spends savings to help senior citizens

Plus: Nationals, Andrés’ organization jointly feed the hungry; After tree falls on Kensington house, man rescued

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Account Executive |

JG Wentworth

Manager, CE Provider Services |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Director, Office of Communications |

FDA

Legal Assistant |

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Part-Time Lead House Manager |

Round House Theatre

Barrie Camp Summer Employment |

Barrie Camp

Director, Public Policy Communications |

TikTok

Lead Stage Technician |

Strathmore

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending