Coronavirus Chronicles: My dog loves quarantine
'He darts around the house like he’s on a scavenger hunt, looking to see who wants to play. Turns out everyone does.'
The author's dog, Albie
Photo by Donna Moss
(Editor’s note: This essay is part of Bethesda Beat’s Coronavirus Chronicles personal essay series. Visit the submission page to learn more.)
My geriatric Affenpinscher thinks quarantine is the greatest thing ever.
Just a few weeks ago Albie was an uninspired fluff-ball who spent most of his days asleep beside my desk. When I’d leave my office he’d glance at me, questioning if it was worth getting up.
Our yard is fenced, so when Albie wanted out he’d stand quietly at the kitchen door until someone finally opened it. Same for his return, Albie’s funny face appearing in the glass as he patiently waited to be let in.
When the stars aligned our dog would get a post-dinner walk around the block with my husband, but conditions were fickle. Weather, mood, time…there were no guarantees.
Now our house is full of Albie’s favorite people. Our three kids are back and we are all home all day, every day. He darts around the house like he’s on a scavenger hunt, looking to see who wants to play. Turns out everyone does.
He looks at me with loving disbelief when we round up the troops, grab his leash and head out to all the nooks and crannies in our neighborhood for a solid hour. Sometimes more. Daily, without fail.
Albie knows his charms are irresistible, so he’s confused when strangers don’t approach to pet him, but otherwise he’s got a spring in his step like never before.
Each night he chooses a new place to sleep, rotating through the bedrooms like he’s sampling ice cream.
Albie is twelve years old, but the puppy in him has been awakened. He’s skipping through the quarantine, bringing us joy and levity, reminding us to dance every chance we get.
This pandemic won’t last forever, but I hope Albie’s bounce does.
Donna Moss is a freelance writer and editor who lives in Bethesda.
Read other essays in the Coronavirus Chronicles series.
To learn how to submit your work for consideration, click here.