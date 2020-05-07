Coronavirus Chronicles: Learning how to teach from home
‘My focus on delivering a daily virtual platform to our students has overwhelmed my life.’
The essay author, Nicole Stone
From Nicole Stone
Mother, teacher, administrator, wife. My roles pre-coronavirus are now melting together, so that I am all things at once.
I am the Middle School Division Head at Christ Episcopal School in Rockville, where I also teach English and social studies. I have loved working at this small gem of a school that my three children attend.
In March, my teachers and I had to revamp our curriculum and methodologies to create a normal schedule for students during a non-normal time. My focus on delivering a daily virtual platform to our students has overwhelmed my life.
My days start at 7:30 a.m., when I grab the first of my many cups of coffee, sit down at my computer and post assignments for the day.
In the meantime, I’m pestering my own three children to log in to their Google Classroom by 8:30 a.m. to start their schedule, after making sure they have dressed and eaten breakfast.
By 8:45 a.m., my husband is on a conference call in his home office, the kids are each in a different room of the house for their virtual classes, and I am at the dining room table conducting my live class (while shushing the dog).
Fortunately for us, our Wi-Fi has been able to handle five virtual meetings at a time.
I am grateful for the structure our 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. school day affords my children and me. Now, I just need to figure out how to stop the mountain of dishes from growing in the sink every day.
Who knew working from home could be so exhausting?
Nicole Stone lives in Rockville and is a teacher and the Middle School Division Head at Christ Episcopal School, also in Rockville.
