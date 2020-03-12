 Commission will help establish memorial for lynching victims
  .2020
Commission will help establish memorial for lynching victims

Plus: Gaithersburg man accused of rape; Public comment welcome on Gaithersburg police reaccreditation

Bethesda Beat Staff
Montgomery County’s Remembrance and Reconciliation Commission has convened to support community dialogue about racial justice and establish a memorial for African Americans who were lynched in Montgomery County.

This commission will support community efforts to work with the Equal Justice Initiative to recognize the victims of lynchings in Montgomery County and help the county understand and take steps to address its own history of racial injustice.

The Commission is comprised of community leaders appointed by Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, in consultation with the Office of Human Rights. [Montgomery County]

Gaithersburg man accused of rape

A Gaithersburg man has been charged with raping a teenage girl.

Ryan Johnson, 23, allegedly forced the girl into a car, police said.

Johnson was charged with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, and fourth-degree sex offense. [WJLA]

Public comment welcome on Gaithersburg police reaccreditation

As Gaithersburg’s police department seeks reaccreditation, the public is invited to comment.

A team from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies will be site on March 23 to examine the department’s policies, procedures, operations and more.

Police employees and the public can comment on March 24 starting at 6:30 p.m. at the council chambers at City Hall at 31 S. Summit Ave. Phone calls are welcome on March 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. at 301-258-6400. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

It will be overcast, with a high around 61 and a low around 50

