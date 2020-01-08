 Women’s clothing store Johnny Was coming to Bethesda Row in March
  Women's clothing store Johnny Was coming to Bethesda Row in March

Women’s clothing store Johnny Was coming to Bethesda Row in March

It replaces Lilly Pulitzer, which closed last month

By Dan Schere
California-based Johnny Was will fill the vacant space at 4867 Bethesda Ave, which was occupied by Lilly Pulitzer until the store closed last month

Photo by Dan Schere

Johnny Was, a women’s clothing chain based in California, will open in Bethesda Row in March, according to Federal Realty Investment Trust, which owns the retail development.

Johnny Was specializes in blouses, tunics, dresses and swimwear, its website says.

The 2,000-square-foot Bethesda store will feature silks, velvets and cotton fabrics in its merchandise, according to a press release Federal Realty issued Monday.

Types of clothing the store will offer include relaxed-fit pants, blouses, silk pajamas, sequin slip dresses and kimonos. The store will sell women’s accessories, jewelry and Italian handcrafted bags.

Johnny Was will fill the space at 4867 Bethesda Ave that became vacant last month when Lilly Pulitzer departed.

The Bethesda Johnny Was will be the first in Montgomery County and second in the greater Washington region. There is also a store in McLean, Va.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

