.Women’s clothing store Indigo Octopus coming to Wildwood Shopping Center

  .2020
It is scheduled to open by early fall

By Dan Schere
The women's clothing store Indigo Octopus will open its first brick-and-mortar store in the greater Washington region in Bethesda's Wildwood Shopping Center later this year.

The women’s clothing store Indigo Octopus will open in Bethesda’s Wildwood Shopping Center later this year, landlord Federal Realty Investment Trust announced Monday in a press release.

Indigo Octopus specializes in women’s apparel, swimwear, jewelry and accessories, according to its website.

Indigo Octopus has a flagship store in Fenwick Island, Del. The Bethesda store will be its first brick-and-mortar location in the greater Washington region, according to the press release. It is set to open in “late summer/early fall.”

Founder Michelle Gemberling said in the press release that a pop-up shop in D.C. last December was successful and the company decided to wanted to have a “more permanent presence in the region and grow our current consumer fan base.”

“We were able to test the waters with our curated selection of hard-to-find-in-stores designers and delighted to see the region’s fashion savvy crowd celebrated our aesthetic,” she said of the pop-up concept.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

