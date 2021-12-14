2021 | Business

What’s coming to Park Potomac? Several new restaurants, businesses to open in 2022

Development has been 100% leased, according to landlord

By Dan Schere
Photo courtesy of Park Potomac

Several new restaurants and businesses are slated to open in the Park Potomac retail development in Potomac next year, and the site is 100% leased, according to property manager Foulger-Pratt.

The following businesses are scheduled to open by the end of March, according to a press release.

  • Yirasai Sushi: A fast-casual sushi restaurant that is relocating from Bethesda to the space in Park Potomac formerly occupied by Elevation Burger.
  • Elysiem Pet Store: -A pet supply store with a Bethesda location

These restaurants are scheduled to open between April and the end of June:

National chiropractic clinic chain The Joint Chiropractic and a Compass Real Estate office are slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the press release.

