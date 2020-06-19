Washington Sports Clubs closes downtown Bethesda location
Members encouraged to use North Bethesda location instead
Screenshot via Google Maps
The fitness center chain Washington Sports Clubs has closed its downtown Bethesda location at 6828 Wisconsin Ave., according to an email to the club’s members.
The club’s parent company, Town Sports International, announced in the email that it was permanently closing its Bethesda location. The email told customers that they could instead use the North Bethesda location, which is about 4 miles away.
The email stated that the North Bethesda location offers cycling, sauna and steam rooms, and a “functional training zone.” Members at the Bethesda location will have their membership transferred to North Bethesda automatically, the email stated.
The email did not give a reason for the closure of the Bethesda location.
No one from Town Sports International could be reached for comment on Friday. The phone number for the Bethesda location appeared to be disconnected.
Washington Sports Clubs, a membership-based organization, offers fitness classes, training and sports activities, among other programs.
There are locations in North Bethesda and Silver Spring, as well as six others in the District of Columbia, according to the company’s website.
All clubs remain temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 health pandemic, according to the company’s website.
Montgomery County was set to enter phase 2 of its reopening plan on Friday at 5 p.m., under which gyms will be allowed to open if they maintain a ratio of 1 customer per 200 square feet of space.
