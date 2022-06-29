Two more boutiques coming to Bethesda Row this fall

File image

Two luxury stores will open at Bethesda Row this fall, debuting their first DMV locations.

Los Angeles-based fashion brand Anine Bing features wardrobe essentials and investment pieces for women seeking a timeless yet rebellious approach to style, according to a press release. The company launched in 2012 and draws inspiration from Scandinavian style.

Jewelry company Mejuri offers an assortment of fine jewelry for everyday wear, according to the release. The brand aims to redefine the way women think of and purchase fine jewelry.

Anine Bing and Mejuri will be located at 7247 Woodmont Ave., which will be split into two separate boutiques.

The stores join a slew of other retailers, restaurants and services opening in the neighborhood recently, such as glass and pottery store Simon Pearce and French bakeries Maman and Laduree Paris.

Christine Zhu of Gaithersburg, a rising junior at the University of Maryland who is studying journalism and Spanish, is the Bethesda Beat summer intern.