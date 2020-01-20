 Trader Joe’s planning second Bethesda store
  • .2020
  • .Trader Joe’s planning second Bethesda store

Trader Joe’s planning second Bethesda store

Current Wisconsin Avenue store would remain open

By Dan Schere
| Published:
7900 Wisconsin Ave

Trader Joe's could be adding a store to the mixed-use building under construction at 7900 Wisconsin Ave. in Bethesda.

Photo courtesy of Amanda Farber

The gourmet grocery store Trader Joe’s plans to open a second downtown Bethesda store, a manager of a current store told Bethesda Beat on Monday.

The store would be at 7900 Wisconsin Ave., a 17-story mixed-use building under construction. Nikolay Petrov, a manager of the existing Bethesda store at 6831 Wisconsin Ave., confirmed the location in an interview. “For now, that’s the plan,” he said.

“We’re just waiting for the building to get finished, so that we can open the store and set everything up and get everything running,” he added.

Petrov said there is no timetable for when the new Trader Joe’s will open because Montgomery County’s permitting process is not complete.

The latest proposal from developer JBG Smith submitted to the county planning board last week calls for 322 apartments and 21,600 square feet of retail space in the building.

Samantha Schmieder, a spokeswoman for JBG Smith, said in an interview Monday that she couldn’t comment on prospective tenants.

“Unfortunately it is too early to make any comments about that specific building,” she said.

Trader Joe’s has four stores in Montgomery County — Bethesda, North Potomac, Rockville and Silver Spring.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Untitled design - 2019-08-21T125249.494

School board authorizes $700K replacement of Walter Johnson turf field

Low bid did not meet recycling requirements
Police Car

Police Blotter: Five vehicle thefts in Silver Spring

Crimes reported to Montgomery County police Dec. 29 through Jan. 4
Untitled design (19)

Updated: Residents claim violation of open meetings law in legal challenge of boundary changes

Lawsuit alleges school board members met ‘behind the scenes’ before final decision

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Graphic Designer |

Gallagher & Associates

Sr. Project Manager |

CareMetx

Software Developer |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Temporary Sales Representative |

Bethesda Magazine

Financial Representative |

Fidelity Investments

Account Manager |

Optimal Solutions

Branch Office Administrator |

Edward Jones

Account Executive |

CRAFT

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested