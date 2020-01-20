Trader Joe’s planning second Bethesda store
Current Wisconsin Avenue store would remain open
Trader Joe's could be adding a store to the mixed-use building under construction at 7900 Wisconsin Ave. in Bethesda.
The gourmet grocery store Trader Joe’s plans to open a second downtown Bethesda store, a manager of a current store told Bethesda Beat on Monday.
The store would be at 7900 Wisconsin Ave., a 17-story mixed-use building under construction. Nikolay Petrov, a manager of the existing Bethesda store at 6831 Wisconsin Ave., confirmed the location in an interview. “For now, that’s the plan,” he said.
“We’re just waiting for the building to get finished, so that we can open the store and set everything up and get everything running,” he added.
Petrov said there is no timetable for when the new Trader Joe’s will open because Montgomery County’s permitting process is not complete.
The latest proposal from developer JBG Smith submitted to the county planning board last week calls for 322 apartments and 21,600 square feet of retail space in the building.
Samantha Schmieder, a spokeswoman for JBG Smith, said in an interview Monday that she couldn’t comment on prospective tenants.
“Unfortunately it is too early to make any comments about that specific building,” she said.
Trader Joe’s has four stores in Montgomery County — Bethesda, North Potomac, Rockville and Silver Spring.
