Trader Joe’s opens another store in Bethesda

Trader Joe’s opened its newest store in Montgomery County on Thursday at 7900 Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Bethesda.

The store opened at 8 a.m. By the lunch hour, customers were exploring the aisles with great interest.

Louisa Hart, who lives a block away, said she is particularly pleased the store is open. She had been shopping at the Harris Teeter nearby.

“See, I don’t have a car. But this is convenient. It’s great,” she said.

The new Trader Joe’s location has on its walls several pieces of artwork of local landmarks in Bethesda and the surrounding community. There is a drawing of the office plaza near the Bethesda Metro station, the street sign for Bethesda Lane, a sign for Glen Echo Park and a sign for the Capital Crescent Trail.

Chris Galloway, the store captain, told Bethesda Beat on Wednesday that the Bethesda store is the ninth in Maryland. It joins another Trader Joe’s down the street at 6831 Wisconsin Ave.

“[There’s been] lot of fanfare. A lot of people are really excited to come see it,” he said.

The store is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

