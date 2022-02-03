Three clothing stores opening in Bethesda Row this year

Three new clothing stores — Jenni Kayne, Allbirds and Faherty — will join Bethesda Row later this year, according to the property owner, Federal Realty.

The Bethesda location will be the first in the Washington, D.C., region for Jenni Kayne, a California lifestyle brand that expects to have more than a dozen stores nationwide by year’s end, Federal Realty said in a press release.

Allbirds, a New Zealand-American lifestyle brand known for its eco-friendly sneakers, currently has a location in Georgetown in Washington, D.C.

Faherty, which offers a luxury clothing line, also has a location in Georgetown.

Federal Realty said the three new stores will be between Levain Bakery and Apple.

