.Strosniders Hardware sells Silver Spring store to D.C.-area chain

Employees will stay with new owner

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Strosniders Hardware in Silver Spring has been sold to A Few Cool Hardware Stores, which operates stores throughout the Washington, D.C. region

Strosniders Hardware has sold its downtown Silver Spring store to a regional chain.

The store, at 815 Wayne Ave., near Whole Foods, is being sold to A Few Cool Hardware Stores, according to a press release from Strosniders on Tuesday.

A Few Cool Hardware Stores is a chain of stores under the Ace Hardware cooperative that has stores in Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Takoma Park and Alexandria, Va. It operates as a cooperative of Ace Hardware, whose headquarters is in Illinois.

Strosniders, a chain of family-owned hardware stores, has been in Montgomery County since 1953, according to the store’s website.

Its other stores are in Bethesda, Potomac and Kensington. The Kensington location was the newest to open — two years ago, when it took over the former Hardware City space.

The Silver Spring store has been in business for 20 years, the press release stated. The other three stores will remain under Strosniders’ ownership, the company stated.

Strosniders co-owner Stan Smith wrote in the press release that selling the Silver Spring store was the “best course of action” and that it would help the company reach its goal of “sustaining a stronger business.”

“We want to thank our customers for all their support over the years, and we look forward to continuing the Strosniders tradition at our other locations,” he wrote.

Smith added that the transition to A Few Cool Hardware Stores includes the hiring of  all current Strosniders employees.

Strosniders representatives could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

A Few Cool Hardware Stores co-owner Gina Schaefer wrote in the press release that the new name of the store will be Silver Spring Ace Hardware.

“The community can expect a continued focus on great customer service and the products customers need to complete their projects,” she wrote.

This story will be updated.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

