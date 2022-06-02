Sports club and wellness center coming to downtown Bethesda this winter

The St. James' Reston, Va. location. Photo courtesy of The Brand Guild

The St. James, a sports club and wellness center with two locations in Virginia, announced Thursday that it plans to open in downtown Bethesda this winter.

The St. James Performance Club will take over the Wisconsin Avenue space that formerly housed the Washington Sports Club, which closed two years ago.

The St. James Bethesda Performance Club will be 40,000 square feet and will include studios for fitness training classes, infrared sauna, cold plunge contrast therapy, red light therapy and IV infusion therapy, among other services, according to a press release.

The Bethesda facility will feature in-person and virtual training programs, curated workouts and classes, according to a press release.

The St. James opened its first location in Springfield, Va., in the fall of 2018, and a second location in Reston Town Center earlier this year.

The Bethesda location will include Vim & Victor café, — a concept of D.C.-area celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn. Vim & Victor, currently in the Springfield location of The St. James, features burgers, sandwiches, salads, rice and vegetable bowls, nachos and larger entrees such as branzino, salmon, filet mignon and chicken curry.

Vim & Victor also features smoothies, lattes and tea and an alcoholic beverage menu.

No opening date has been set, according to the press release.

