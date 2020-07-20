Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring sold to D.C. grocer
Business has been at current location since 1946
Snider's Super Foods, which has been in Silver Spring since 1946, has been sold to Washington, D.C.-based Streets Market
Photo from Google Maps
Snider’s Super Foods, an independent grocery store in Silver Spring’s Montgomery Hills neighborhood, has been sold to Washington, D.C.-based grocer Streets Market.
The grocery store, at 1936 Seminary Road, specializes in deli and dairy products, fresh produce, subs and platters, as well as wine and beer. According to a press release, the name will stay the same and all of the employees will keep their jobs.
The press release stated that there also won’t be any changes to the wine and beer selection or the meat department, but Streets will add more organic and international foods.
News of Streets’ purchase of Snider’s was first reported over the weekend by The Moco Show.
Streets currently operates nine stores in Maryland, D.C. and Northern Virginia, according to its website.
Snider’s was founded by Louis Snider, a Ukrainian immigrant who came to the United States in the early 1900s, said Steven Snider, his grandson and the son of current owner David Snider.
Louis Snider started his business in 1922 by selling fruits and vegetables door to door by horse and wagon, according to a press release. He moved the business to its current location in 1946.
Louis’s son David later took over the store. Now, David decided it was the right time to turn over the family business to someone else, his son said.
“He’s 90 years old. It’s been a great business for him. It’s been a great career. But at 90, he decided maybe it’s time to sell,” he said.
David Snider said in the press release that he is excited about the additional products Streets will offer.
“I have enjoyed the business and the industry and believe that Streets Market — with their youth, energy and experience — will be a good steward of Snider’s for the next 75 years,” he said.
