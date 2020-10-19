Small Bites: Denizens Brewing Company in Silver Spring broken into on Sunday
Plus: Starbucks temporarily closes one Bethesda store; Pop-up Poutine expanding to brick-and-mortar storefront in Rockville
Denizens Brewing Company in Silver Spring was broken into on Sunday
Denizens Brewing Company in downtown Silver Spring was broken into, co-founder Julie Verratti wrote on Twitter Sunday.
Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti, a Montgomery County police spokeswoman, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat that the burglary happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made, she wrote.
Verratti posted photos of one of the brewery’s front windows smashed out and wrote “I am so done with 2020. Thanks so much to the a—— who decided to smash our window and steal from us. What an absolute s— show of a Sunday morning.”
You guys – Thank you so much for all the love and support! Quick update: luckily no one was hurt + as far as we can tell the guy only took multiple bottles of booze. (We had already removed the bar stools for Covid safety reasons.) Replacing the glass is gonna be 💸💸💸💸💸💸💸. https://t.co/ssqAf1UoUI
— Julie Verratti (@JulieVerratti) October 18, 2020
In successive tweets, Verratti wrote that the only items that were stolen were bottles of booze. She also encouraged people to support local businesses and to vote for “empathetic people.”
“If our society did a better job helping folks w/ mental illness, drug addiction, and/or food/clothing/shelter insecurity there’d likely be way less of this type of crime,” she wrote.
Trying to make the best of the situation while we wait for the glass to be fixed. pic.twitter.com/CbIDu2pNPE
— Julie Verratti (@JulieVerratti) October 18, 2020
Verratti later posted a photo of a wooden board covering the smashed-out window with the word “VOTE” written vertically in capital letters.
Brian Coulombe, the marketing director for Denizens, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat that the bar remained open on Sunday during its normal hours despite the incident.
Starbucks temporarily closes in Bethesda
Starbucks has temporarily closed at 4520 East West Highway, according to a letter posted on the door of the business Monday morning.
The letter was signed by District Manager Morgan Ferrell and Store Manager Mylyn Ballesteros, and stated that the coffee shop had temporarily closed starting Sunday for an “undetermined length of time.”
The note encouraged customers to visit three other downtown Bethesda Starbucks locations.
Pop-up Poutine expands to brick-and-mortar storefront in Rockville
Pop-up Poutine, a business specializing in Montreal-style smoked meats, poutine and pastries, has expanded its operations to a store at 12712 Rock Creek Mill Road in Rockville.
Stephan Beauchesne started Pop-up Poutine about a year and a half ago with his wife, Greta Ober, he told Bethesda Beat in an interview. At first, the two only sold pastries at local farmers markets, he said.
Later, the husband-and-wife team started selling poutine, a dish with French fries, cheese curds and gravy, as well as smoked meats — a Montreal-specific take on deli meat.
“I like to call it a hybrid between a corned beef and a pastrami,” Beauchesne said, noting that he has the meat shipped from Montreal.
Pop-up Poutine has a smaller pink trailer that serves pastries, and a larger food truck that serves poutine and smoked meat sandwiches.
The brick-and-mortar store, Beauchesne said, officially opened last week. It will offer curbside pickup and takeout service from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, he said.
“At the store, everything’s available. We also sell frozen stuff. So if you have the croissants, for example, we sell in a pack of four, frozen and unbaked. So at home, you just bake them and you have fresh croissants any time you want,” he said.
Beauchesne added that Pop-up Poutine will deliver for free within five miles of the Rockville store. It will deliver to areas further than that at a cost, he said, with a limit of a 15-mile radius.
Sweetly Anchored Patisserie closing in Cabin John
The bakery Sweetly Anchored Patisserie will close at the end of the month in Cabin John Mall, it announced on Facebook Friday.
“This didn’t come as an easy decision but with such uncertainty, it must be done,” the post stated.
Sweetly Anchored, which was at 11325 Seven Locks Road, has served a variety of cakes, pies and other pastries. The bakery wrote in its post that it would officially close Oct. 30.
The post went on to state that Sweetly Anchored will still take custom cake and pastry orders and there are “some things in the works” for the winter months.
