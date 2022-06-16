Simon Pearce planning to open June 29 on Bethesda Row

Photo courtesy of Simon Pearce

Simon Pearce, a Vermont-based glass and pottery store, is planning to open at 7126 Bethesda Lane in downtown Bethesda at the end of this month, according to a spokesperson.

The store is scheduled to open June 29, according to Jessica Olshen, a public relations representative.

Simon Pearce sells products including drinking glasses, bowls, serving utensils, lamps, chandeliers, holiday décor and other gifts.

Simon Pearce’s Bethesda store will be 1,800 square feet and will be illuminated by the company’s signature “Vine” chandeliers, as well as handmade lamps and pendants, according to a press release. The Bethesda store will feature a lighting studio, gift registry shop and curbside pickup.

Although the company is based in Vermont, Simon Pearce makes some of its glass at its workshop in Mountain Lake Park in Maryland’s Garrett County, CEO Jay Benson said in the press release.

Simon Pearce has 12 retail locations and the Bethesda store will be the second in the D.C. region, according to the press release.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com