Rooftop bar at Marriott Bethesda Downtown now open

Hip Flask, the rooftop bar at the Marriott Bethesda Downtown on Woodmont Avenue, opened Tuesday, according to Marriott.

Hip Flask offers a signature cocktail called Tiger Vogue, made with Makers 46, tiger nut, chicory and orange bitters, according to a press release. The bar will also serve local beer and non-alcoholic cocktails.

Hip Flask’s food menu features pimento cheese deviled eggs, popcorn and a meat and cheese board, according to the press release.

The bar features blue tones meant to resemble the Potomac River, according to the press release. There is seating at the bar, and outdoor seating on the terrace with views of Bethesda.

The downtown Bethesda hotel opened at the beginning of March, and features the restaurant Seventh State on the ground floor.

Hip Flask is open Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight. Seating is available on a first come, first served basis, and visitors must be at least 21.

Marriott’s new headquarters is scheduled to open in the building adjacent to the hotel sometime this year.

