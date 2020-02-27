 Robert Donohoe Sr., chairman of Bethesda-based commercial development company, dies
  • .2020
  • .Robert Donohoe Sr., chairman of Bethesda-based commercial development company, dies

Robert Donohoe Sr., chairman of Bethesda-based commercial development company, dies

Plus: Resident questions how police treated teens in Wheaton; Nominations accepted until Friday for volunteer awards

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

Robert Donohoe Sr., chairman of Bethesda-based commercial development company, dies

Robert Donohoe Sr., chairman of Bethesda-based commercial real estate developer The Donohoe Companies, has died after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was 72.

During his tenure at The Donohoe Companies, the company grew from 300 employees to more than 1,400. Among projects the company oversaw and completed during that time was the landmark Chevy Chase Pavilion mixed-use development that brought high-end retail to Friendship Heights in 1991. [WTOP]

Resident questions how police treated teens in Wheaton

A police stop involving three teens in Wheaton over the weekend had one resident questioning the conduct of Montgomery County police officers who were involved.

On Sunday, along Blueridge Avenue, officers gave the teens “pedestrian warnings” because they walked in the street, nearby resident Eduardo Ortiz said. But, Ortiz said, Blueridge Avenue does not have a sidewalk.

“From what I understand, the officers were doing pedestrian safety education,” said Capt. C. Thomas Jordan, a spokesman with Montgomery County police. [WUSA]

Nominations accepted until Friday for volunteer awards

The Montgomery County Volunteer Center is recognizing special contributions with the county’s highest honor for volunteerism, the Montgomery Service Awards. Nominations are open until Friday at 5 p.m.

Some of the categories are Volunteer of the Year, Volunteer Group of the Year and Business Volunteer of the Year. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

It will be windy with a mix of clouds and sun. The high will be around 41 and the low around 29.

In case you missed it…

B-CC, Blair students accused of rape are suspended while cases pending

Developer wants to add short-term rentals to Wisconsin Avenue project

Bill calls for $500 fine for intentionally releasing a balloon into the air

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Untitled design (34)

Ruby Rubens, local education and housing advocate, dies at 86

School board remembered her during Thursday meeting
Wisconsin layout

Wisconsin Avenue project calls for up to 350 apartments, retail space

Current buildings at Bethesda site would be torn down
Ashish Alfred

Small Bites: Bethesda chef launches alcohol-free nights

Plus: The Baked Bear giving away ice cream

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Summer Program and Exhibition Intern |

Glen Echo Park

Marketing Buyer |

GEICO

Executive Meetings Manager |

Destination DC

Sales Operations Manager (This position is expected to be funded for 3 years) |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Intern, Public Affairs |

National Restaurant Association

Development Officer – Women’s Philanthropy |

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington

Print & Ship Customer Service |

Pronto Press International

Senior Revenue Accountant |

DrFirst, INC

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested