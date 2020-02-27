Robert Donohoe Sr., chairman of Bethesda-based commercial development company, dies
Robert Donohoe Sr., chairman of Bethesda-based commercial development company, dies
Robert Donohoe Sr., chairman of Bethesda-based commercial real estate developer The Donohoe Companies, has died after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was 72.
During his tenure at The Donohoe Companies, the company grew from 300 employees to more than 1,400. Among projects the company oversaw and completed during that time was the landmark Chevy Chase Pavilion mixed-use development that brought high-end retail to Friendship Heights in 1991. [WTOP]
Resident questions how police treated teens in Wheaton
A police stop involving three teens in Wheaton over the weekend had one resident questioning the conduct of Montgomery County police officers who were involved.
On Sunday, along Blueridge Avenue, officers gave the teens “pedestrian warnings” because they walked in the street, nearby resident Eduardo Ortiz said. But, Ortiz said, Blueridge Avenue does not have a sidewalk.
“From what I understand, the officers were doing pedestrian safety education,” said Capt. C. Thomas Jordan, a spokesman with Montgomery County police. [WUSA]
Nominations accepted until Friday for volunteer awards
The Montgomery County Volunteer Center is recognizing special contributions with the county’s highest honor for volunteerism, the Montgomery Service Awards. Nominations are open until Friday at 5 p.m.
Some of the categories are Volunteer of the Year, Volunteer Group of the Year and Business Volunteer of the Year. [Montgomery Community Media]
