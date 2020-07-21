Real estate firm marketing lease for Neiman Marcus in Friendship Heights
Company won’t say if D.C. store is closing
A real estate firm is helping the department store chain Neiman Marcus market its property in Friendship Heights in Washington, D.C., for a multi-year lease. But it’s unclear whether the store is closing.
Neiman Marcus filed for bankruptcy on May 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, according to court documents. The company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, so that it can restructure its debts and continue to do business.
A press release last week stated that A&G Real Estate Partners is working with Neiman Marcus to market the leases for four stores, including the one in Friendship Heights, in the Mazza Gallerie shopping mall, just south of the border with Maryland.
The store is 126,296 square feet and has a lease that expires Nov. 30, 2027 according to the press release. There are leasing options available through May 31, 2051.
Emilio Amendola, the co-president of A&G, said in the press release that the leases “represent an incredible opportunity to gain a foothold in markets that, under normal conditions, are renowned for their traffic and sales — as well as for their high barriers to entry.”
“Additionally, some of these locations are particularly promising for conversion to hotel, office or residential use,” he said.
Representatives from A&G referred all questions about the lease to Neiman Marcus.
In response to questions about whether the Friendship Heights store would close, Neiman Marcus emailed a statement to Bethesda Beat on Tuesday saying that the chain is “always assessing” its “store footprint.”
“This ongoing assessment may include marketing of leases for certain locations,” the statement read. “This is not necessarily an indication that we are closing a particular store, but rather a way to monetize the value of the leases at these properties and allocate the proceeds toward investments that drive profitable and sustainable growth. Ongoing discussions with landlords are private and confidential.”
Neiman Marcus spokesman John Walls told Bethesda Beat in May that “mass store closings” were not part of the bankruptcy filing.
