.Preview: Serena & Lily store opening Monday on Bethesda Lane 

Customers can come in by-appointment
Serena & Lily opens in Bethesda on Monday
Photos by Dan Schere
Serena & Lily, an upscale California-based home décor store, is opening on Bethesda Lane on Monday.
The store is the first in the Washington area.
Serena & Lily sells products such as furniture, bedding, linens and dining room accessories. The front of the store features living room furniture, and toward the back there are bedroom accessories.
On the right side of the store is an area where dining room furniture and accessories are sold. There are also candles, books and works of art by local arts for sale.
On the left side of the store is an area where customers can choose from more than 300 types of fabric. People can also select from different types of wallpaper in this part of the store.
Due the COVID-19 health crisis, the store will initially accept customers by appointment only. Appointment hours will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.
Customers can make appointments on Serena & Lily’s website. They can also call the store at 240-531-1839 for contactless curbside pickup.
