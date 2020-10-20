Pinstripes in Pike & Rose fined for COVID-19 violations
County issues warnings to restaurants in Potomac, Rockville
Pinstripes in the Pike & Rose development was fined $500 by Montgomery County over the weekend for violations related to not maintaining social distancing or enforcing the county's mask requirements.
File photo
Montgomery County fined Pinstripes, a restaurant and bowling alley in North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose development, over the weekend for violating the county’s COVID-19 health order.
According to an inspection report obtained by Bethesda Beat, inspectors visited Pinstripes on Saturday and fined the business $500. The violation mentioned “social distancing” and not wearing masks, but did not give additional details.
General Manager Tanner King told Bethesda Beat on Monday evening that he was out of town over the weekend and didn’t know the details of what happened.
“We’re still trying to get that information,” he said.
County inspectors also visited Pinstripes in late July and shut down the bowling alley, because bowling wasn’t allowed under the health order at that time. The following month, the County Council lifted restrictions on bowling alleys.
Inspectors also visited East Grill Karaoke at 12. N. Washington St. in Rockville on Saturday, and issued a warning because 11 people were seated at a table, which is more than the county’s limit of six per table. The inspection report states that inspectors talked to the manager about how to better maintain social distancing.
Gringos & Mariachis in the Park Potomac development also received a warning on Saturday for not maintaining social distancing in the bar area.
The report states that customers were standing and chatting, as opposed to sitting down at the bar, which the county’s order requires. The restaurant immediately corrected the problem, the report states.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com