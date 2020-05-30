Peet’s Coffee permanently closing in downtown Bethesda
Store has been at 7629 Old Georgetown Road for six years
Peet's Coffee is closing in downtown Bethesda after six years
File photo
Peet’s Coffee is permanently closing its downtown Bethesda location at 7629 Old Georgetown Road, according to a spokeswoman.
Meghann O’Donnell, of the marketing firm Finn Partners, speaking on behalf of Peet’s, confirmed the closing in an email to Bethesda Beat on Friday evening.
The coffee chain no longer lists the Old Georgetown Road locations on its website. Stores in Chevy Chase and Silver Spring are listed.
Peet’s opened its Old Georgetown Road location in May 2014 in the space that was formerly Caribou Coffee.
A statement from the company does not give a reason for the closure of the Bethesda store, but states that the company “strives to keep pace with changing markets to enable constructive growth.”
“We open and close coffeebars each year for a variety of reasons. While not easy decisions, regional adjustments to our coffeebar presence are important for effectively managing our resources and for developing our business,” the company stated.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com