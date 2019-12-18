 New Jeep Dealer Opens in Bethesda
Temporary showroom opened Monday; permanent location coming next year

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Photo courtesy of Irene Shtock

Ourisman Jeep opened a temporary showroom in downtown Bethesda this week in downtown Bethesda, with the goal of moving into a permanent location in the spring.

The dealer opened on Monday at 6826 Wisconsin Ave., Marketing Director Irene Shtock said Tuesday in an interview.

The Ourisman brand has Honda and Volkswagen dealerships in Bethesda Shtock said plans to add a Jeep dealer have been in the works for “several months.”

The permanent space will be down the street at 6700 Wisconsin Ave., she said, and will have 12 employees.

Ourisman also operates a Jeep service center, which opened this week at 5415 Butler Road next to the Volkswagen and Honda service centers.

Shtock said she isn’t sure of the size of the permanent dealer, but the owners decided to add the dealer when they found out about the vacancy.

“It was crazy not to go with that location. It’s urban and it’s a great place,” she said.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

