UPDATED: Mynd Spa & Salon closes in North Bethesda and Gaithersburg
Company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy
Mynd Spa & Salon, a national chain of beauty and wellness centers with locations in North Bethesda and Gaithersburg, has closed after filing for bankruptcy this week.
The chain, formerly known as Red Door Salon & Spa, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York on Thursday.
Under Chapter 7 bankruptcy, an entity’s assets are sold to pay off debts.
The chain posted on its website: “A Trustee will be appointed to wind down the affairs of the business.”
Mynd operated at 934 Rose Ave. in North Bethesda’s Pike and Rose development and in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands development at 62 Market St.
No one at either location could be reached for comment Saturday. An automated phone message indicated that the company’s spas have been closed since March 14 due to the spread of the coronavirus disease.
Joseph T. Moldovan, an attorney representing Mynd Spa & Salon, said Saturday afternoon that he couldn’t talk because he observes the Jewish sabbath on Saturdays and does not work. He said he would be available for comment later in the evening.
The bankruptcy filing lists the company’s principal place of business as New York City and location of principal assets as Tempe, Arizona.
The filing says there are between 1 and 49 creditors. It lists estimated assets as less than $50,000 and estimated liabilities as between $1,000,001 and $10 million.
