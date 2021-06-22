More than two dozen Montgomery County employers on ‘top workplaces’ list

Montgomery County has 26 spots on The Washington Post’s survey of the top workplaces in the metro D.C. area, based on ratings from employees.

This is the eighth year The Post partnered with Energage on the list, which is based on a scientific survey of employees rating workplace culture. This year, the top 200 workplaces are listed.

Workplaces are grouped by number of employees to create size categories: largest, large, medium and small. The minimum is 50 employees for a workplace to be considered in the survey.

Below is a list of the Montgomery County-based companies and organizations on the list, with the location of their headquarters in parentheses.

Largest (out of 12 on the list)

#6: Sandy Spring Bank (Olney)

#12: Adventist HealthCare, medical (Gaithersburg)

Large (out of 32 on the list)

#26: Emergent BioSolutions, biotechnology (Gaithersburg)

#31: The Emmes Co., clinical research (Rockville)

Midsize (out of 76 on the list)

#13: Homesnap, real estate technology (Bethesda)

#17: Aledade, health management (Bethesda)

#23: Rapid Finance, alternative financing (Bethesda)

#39: Aronson, accounting and consulting (Rockville)

#43: United Therapeutics Corp., pharmaceuticals (Silver Spring)

#46: Regenxbio, biotechnology (Rockville)

#50: Homespire Mortgage Corp., loan products (Gaithersburg)

#57: Walker & Dunlop, commercial real estate finance (Bethesda)

#59: American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, trade group (Rockville)

#75: Teaching Strategies, education technology and e-learning (Bethesda)

Small (out of 80 on the list)