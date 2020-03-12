Modell’s stores closing in Bethesda, Germantown as part of nationwide shutdown
Sporting goods company is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Modell's will close its Bethesda and Germantown stores as part of a companywide liquidation
Photo by Dan Schere
Modell’s, a sporting goods chain, will close in Bethesda and Germantown as part of a companywide shutdown of all 153 stores and bankruptcy filing on Wednesday.
Modell’s, which sells sports apparel, shoes, accessories and other gear specific to certain sports teams, will begin liquidation sales and will continue selling goods online.
The Bethesda store is at 7201 Wisconsin Ave. and the Germantown store is at 20999-B Frederick Road.
The Bethesda store advertised a clearance sale in the window Thursday morning with merchandise discounted up to 60%.
Modell’s was founded in 1889 and considers itself one of the oldest family owned and operated retailers of sporting goods. There are stores in 10 states and Washington, D.C.
In Wednesday’s press release, Modell’s announced that it had filed for bankruptcy in a New Jersey court under Chapter 11, which allows the company to operate the business in the short term and pay employees their wages and benefits.
Chief Executive Officer Mitchell Modell said in the press release that the company had “several options to restructure” the business in a way that would allow it to keep operating.
“While we achieved some success, in partnership with our landlords and vendors, it was not enough to avoid a bankruptcy filing amid an extremely challenging environment for retailers,” he said.
Modell added that the bankruptcy filing was “not the outcome” that he wanted.
He called it “one of the most difficult days of my life.
“But I believe liquidation provides the greatest recovery for our creditors,” he added.
This story will be updated.
