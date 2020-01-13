 Medical Spa to open in Bethesda Row in spring
It will replace Modern Market Eatery on Elm Street

By Dan Schere
Ideal Image MedSpa will open in Bethesda Row later this spring

Ideal Image MedSpa, a medical spa offering various body alteration services, will open this spring in Bethesda Row.

Federal Realty Investment Trust, which owns Bethesda Row, announced last week in a press release that the medical spa would open at 4930 Elm St.

Ideal Image MedSpa, according to its website, offers services such as laser hair removal, skin treatments, fat-loss treatment, and skin-tightening and lifting procedures. The Bethesda store will be the first in the greater Washington, D.C., area. There are three in the greater Baltimore area, according to the website.

Ideal Image MedSpa replaces Modern Market Eatery — a farm-to-table restaurant that closed in September.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethsdamagazine.com

