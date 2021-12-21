Marriott hotel in downtown Bethesda now planning to open March 1

The Marriott Bethesda Downtown on Woodmont Avenue is now scheduled to open March 1. File photo

The Marriott Bethesda Downtown, a chic new hotel containing multiple restaurants, is now set to make its debut at 7707 Woodmont Ave. in early March, instead of January.

The downtown hotel, which will sit adjacent to the new future Marriott corporate headquarters, was originally set to open next month.

In an email on Monday, Marriott spokesman Mark Indre wrote that the company has always anticipated an opening in the first quarter of 2022, and is “on track to open March 1, 2022.” He did not elaborate.

The new hotel will feature a ballroom, a fitness center and a rooftop bar, among other features. It offers picturesque views of downtown Bethesda, and of nearby landmarks such as the Mormon Temple and the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center campus.

The new Marriott headquarters is scheduled to open later next year.

Eater DC previously reported on the Bethesda Marriott’s later opening date.

