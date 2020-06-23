Marriott files layoff plans for up to 64 workers at Bethesda headquarters
Company says previously announced furloughs will continue through Oct. 2
Up to 64 workers at Marriott International’s Bethesda headquarters could be laid off, according to a worker dislocation notice filed on Friday with the Maryland Department of Labor.
Marriott filed a notice of the layoffs under the federal Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, which requires some employers to give advance notice of business closures and mass layoffs. The notice states that the layoffs are retroactive to April 4.
According to a copy of the dislocation notice obtained by Bethesda Beat, the layoffs are occurring within the company’s “shared services” department and are due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
It was not immediately clear whether the recently announced layoffs were part of a companywide layoff announcement Marriott made in March at the beginning of the health crisis, when it was announced that tens of thousands of workers globally would be furloughed.
Neither Brendan McManus nor Kristin Whitley, Marriott spokespeople, could be reached for comment on Monday.
Marriott’s initial announcement about the mass furloughs stated that associates would keep their health benefits and remain eligible for company-paid disability benefits. It didn’t give a definite end date to the furloughs.
On May 27, Marriott issued a press release stating that furloughs and reduced work week schedules that started in April would be extended through Oct. 2.
The company also stated that it doesn’t expect business to return to pre-pandemic levels of business until after 2021, and that it “anticipates a significant number of above-property position eliminations later this year.”
“The company is not able at this time to predict how many associates will be affected by these separations or any resulting charges or cost savings,” it stated.
Marriott also stated in the press release that it was starting a “voluntary transition program” in which “on-property” and “above-property” associates can choose to leave the company for other jobs.
