 Marriott files layoff  plans for up to 345 at North Bethesda, Gaithersburg hotels
Coronavirus pandemic is to blame, according to filed notices

By Dan Schere
| Published:

Up to 345 employees at Marriott hotels in Gaithersburg and North Bethesda could be laid off, according to worker dislocation notices filed last week with the Maryland Department of Labor

Up to 345 employees at Marriott's hotels in North Bethesda and Gaithersburg could be laid off, according to dislocation notices filed last week with the Maryland Department of Labor.

Marriott filed a notice of the layoffs last week under the federal Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, which requires some employers to give advance notice of business closures and mass layoffs.

According to copies of the dislocation notices obtained, up to 230 workers could be affected at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center at 5701 Marinelli Road, and up to 115 workers could be affected at the Gaithersburg Marriott Washingtonian Center at 9751 Washingtonian Blvd.

Each of the notice is listed with an effective date in March.

The dislocation notices state that layoffs at both hotels are related to the COVID-19 health crisis.

Representatives at each hotel could not be reached for comment Monday morning.

Marriott International, which is based in Bethesda, announced in March that the company was furloughing tens of thousands of workers due to COVID-19.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

