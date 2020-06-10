Marriott files layoff plans for up to 260 employees at two Bethesda hotels
Company has announced a series of layoffs due to COVID-19
The Bethesda Marriott on Pooks Hill Road is laying off up to 176 employees
Up to 260 employees could be laid off at two Marriott hotels in Bethesda, according to notices filed this week with the Maryland Department of Labor.
Marriott filed a notice on Monday for up to 84 layoffs at the Bethesda Marriott Suites at 6711 Democracy Blvd. and a notice on Wednesday for up to 176 layoffs at the Bethesda Marriott at 5151 Pooks Hill Road.
The notices were filed under the federal Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, which requires some employers to give advance notice of business closures and mass layoffs. Both notices are retroactive to March 21.
Casey Kennett, a Marriott spokeswoman, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat that the company couldn’t provide specific details about individual hotels, but the layoffs are related to a drop in demand stemming from the COVID-19 health crisis.
“Hotels are adjusting operations accordingly, which has impacted employment, resulting in staffing reductions, temporary leaves, and in some cases, termination notices,” she wrote.
Marriott has announced a series of layoffs throughout the pandemic, filing dislocation notices last week for up to 345 layoffs at hotels in North Bethesda and Gaithersburg. Those notices also were retroactive to March.
Additionally, the Bethesda-based company announced at the beginning of the health crisis that it was furloughing tens of thousands of workers globally.
The company also said that, as of April, about two-thirds of its approximately 4,000 Bethesda headquarters staff would be furloughed.
