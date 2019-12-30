 Lilly Pulitzer closes in Bethesda Row
  • .2019
  • .Lilly Pulitzer closes in Bethesda Row

Lilly Pulitzer closes in Bethesda Row

Store’s last day of business was Friday

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Pulitzer resized

Photo by Dan Schere

The popular women’s boutique clothing company Lilly Pulitzer has closed its store in Bethesda Row.

On Monday afternoon, the lettering above the store at 4867 Bethesda Ave. had been removed and there was a sign on the door that said “FedEx please knock.”

A member of the store’s closing team said the store’s last day of business was Friday. She referred all questions to the company’s corporate office. No one from the company’s headquarters could be reached for comment Monday.

Lilly Pulitzer’s other Montgomery County store is in Westfield Montgomery mall.

Blogger Robert Dyer first reported Lilly Pulitzer’s closing Monday.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Kareem Hart resized

Police say man impersonating officer coerced driver to pay him in return for not getting ticket

Defendant wore security guard uniform, stopped vehicle at shopping center in White Oak
Ambulance

End-of-year baby makes debut along I-270

Girl born on side of highway, arriving faster than expected
Fire Station 6

Confederate flag license plate leads to firefighter’s lawsuit against county

Idris DeBruhl alleges racial, religious discrimination and retaliation

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Project Coordinator |

Medical Science & Computing (MSC), a Dovel company

Communications Specialist – Higher Education & Congressional Affairs |

ERT

Physician Assistant and/or Nurse Practitioner |

Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research

Account Manager |

Optimal Solutions

Linux Guru (Driver/Firmware) |

Zebra Technologies

Graduate Program Coordinator |

University of Maryland

Part Time Activities Assistant |

Ingleside at King Farm

Communications Associate |

Pew Research Center

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested