Lilly Pulitzer closes in Bethesda Row
Store’s last day of business was Friday
Photo by Dan Schere
The popular women’s boutique clothing company Lilly Pulitzer has closed its store in Bethesda Row.
On Monday afternoon, the lettering above the store at 4867 Bethesda Ave. had been removed and there was a sign on the door that said “FedEx please knock.”
A member of the store’s closing team said the store’s last day of business was Friday. She referred all questions to the company’s corporate office. No one from the company’s headquarters could be reached for comment Monday.
Lilly Pulitzer’s other Montgomery County store is in Westfield Montgomery mall.
Blogger Robert Dyer first reported Lilly Pulitzer’s closing Monday.
