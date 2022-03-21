A rendering of the town square portion of Chevy Chase Lake. Photo courtesy of Chevy Chase Lake

This story was updated at 2:20 p.m. on March 21, 2022, to add comments from Charmery co-owner David Alima

A Baltimore-based ice cream shop and a restaurant specializing in New American cuisine are among the tenants coming to the Chevy Chase Lake development by the end of 2023, its developers said Monday.

Bozzuto and the Chevy Chase Land Company said in a press release that six named tenants will be coming to the development by the end of 2023. Additionally, a seventh business — an unnamed grocery store — will open this fall, the press release stated.

The Charmery, a Baltimore-based ice cream shop with five existing locations is among the announced retailers. It will be in a 1,306-square-foot space and is projected to open this summer, according to the press release.

The Charmery offers specialty sundaes, milkshakes and floats. Its flavors include dark chocolate mint, green apple curry, Otterbein sugar cookie and Old Bay caramel, according to its website. Some flavors change with the seasons.

Charmery co-owner David Alima told Bethesda Beat in an interview on Monday that Chevy Chase Lake was an appealing location due to the green space that will be near the retailers.

“We love the area and what Chevy Chase Lake is proposing to do in bringing in local [businesses],” he said.

Alima said The Charmery opened a location in Columbia last year that is also near a small park. It has become a popular destination for people who want to enjoy ice cream while socializing outside. He anticipates that the same will be true of the Chevy Chase location.

“It’s a great location for ice cream,” he said.

Elena James, a New American restaurant, will be another of the new businesses coming to Chevy Chase Lake.

The restaurant is the latest concept of Colin McClimans and Danilo Simic, who founded the D.C. restaurant Nina May, according to the press release.

Elena James will be an all-day restaurant serving dishes made from locally sourced ingredients. It will be in a 5,000-square-foot space and is projected to open in the spring of 2023, according to the press release.

Playa Bowls, a fast-casual eatery specializing in fruit bowls and smoothies, will open at Chevy Chase Lake this fall in a 1,748-square-foot space, according to the press release. It will be the chain’s fifth location in Montgomery County, joining others in Gaithersburg, Kensington, Olney and Potomac.

The wine and beer store UnCorked will open in the development this fall in a 3,011-square-foot space, according to a press release. UnCorked, which has an existing location in Towson, will feature a bar and food offerings that include salads, sandwiches and charcuterie boards.

CVS Pharmacy and Truist Financial Corporation will also be coming to the development, according to the press release.

The press release did not identify the grocer by name on Monday. Robert Dyer reported in December that Amazon Fresh would be the tenant.

Bethesda Beat inquired in October 2020 and December 2021 about Amazon possibly coming to Chevy Chase Lake, but the company did not confirm that either time. An Amazon spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email from Bethesda Beat on Monday seeking comment.

Two of the residential buildings in Chevy Chase Lake, The Barrett and The Ritz-Carlton Residences, are expected to be ready later this spring, according to the press release. A third residential building is expected to be completed next year.

“As we begin to welcome our first residents to the neighborhood this year, we know that the services and products offered at these retailers as well as our grocer will serve as helpful resources as they make themselves at home,” Chevy Chase Land Company President and CEO John Ziegenhein said in the press release.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com