Home Depot Design Center To Open in Montrose Crossing
Will be chain’s second custom-design shop in the country
A Home Depot Design Center is set to open at 12087 Rockville Pike, in the Montrose Crossing shopping center
Photo by Dan Schere
A Home Depot is scheduled to come to Rockville’s Montrose Crossing shopping center, a Montgomery County permitting official confirmed Thursday. This one will be different than the typical Home Depot home-improvement store in that it will specialize in custom kitchen and bathroom designs.
The store will be at 12087 Rockville Pike, a space formerly occupied by Golf Galaxy. The space lies adjacent to the Barnes & Noble bookstore, which is scheduled to move across Rockville Pike to Congressional Plaza in 2020.
A permit posted on the front door of the vacant space was issued to Home Depot on Dec. 18. Department of Permitting Services Acting Director Hadi Mansouri confirmed in an interview Thursday that Home Depot would occupy the building, but did not know additional details.
The Home Depot Design Center in San Diego, Calif., sells custom-built cabinets, countertops, flooring, tiling and other fixtures in kitchen and bathrooms, Amber Brown, the store’s concierge, said in an interview Thursday. She said customers can either make an appointment to have their product custom-made or browse the store and place an order.
Customers must either pick up their purchases from an adjacent warehouse or have them delivered, Brown said.
She said the San Diego store was Home Depot’s only design center in the country. She was aware of the plans for the Rockville design center, but didn’t know when it would open.
Home Depot spokeswoman Margaret Watters Smith wrote in an email this week that she didn’t have additional details to provide about the future Rockville store.
Montrose Crossing is managed by Federal Realty Investment Trust. When asked by Bethesda Beat on Thursday about Home Depot’s plans for the property, Federal Realty spokeswoman Jill McCarthy declined to comment.
The Washington Business Journal first reported Home Depot’s plans to open a design center on Dec. 13, including a statement from Wendy Seher, Federal Realty’s Eastern Division president.
“Montrose Crossing is one of our storied properties that continues to evolve in a way that speaks to the changing needs and desires of our customers. Home Depot Design Center is a perfect complement to the existing offerings, and what’s to come,” she wrote in a statement to the Business Journal.
Seher did not return an email seeking comment on Monday.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com