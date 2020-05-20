Gym for kids and teens closes in Rockville
Owner said it was due to COVID-19 crisis
MarVaTots 'n Teens Gymnastics in Rockville permanently closed on Monday
Screen capture from Google maps
MarVaTots ‘n Teens Gymnastics, a Rockville gym that has offered gymnastics classes to kids and teens since 1972, has permanently closed, the gym’s owner wrote on Facebook Monday.
The gym, at 5636 Randolph Road, closed on Monday, owner Mike DiLeo wrote on Facebook. He wrote that closing was due to the financial constraints from the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been our pleasure to work with so many young children, watching them grow, learn and have gymnastics be such a positive experience in their lives,” DiLeo wrote.
MarVaTots had been closed since March 16, when Gov. Larry Hogan ordered that gyms across the state —and other businesses considered “nonessential” — close due to the pandemic.
DiLeo wrote that he started working at MarVaTots in 1985 with his wife Carrie, and they bought the gym in 1998 with the goal of teaching “progressive gymnastics.”
The gym has been around since 1972, according to its website.
