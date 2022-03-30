Foxtrot market coming to Bethesda Row

The cafe and market Foxtrot is coming to Bethesda Row. Photo by Matt Haas

The café and market Foxtrot will open a location in Bethesda Row, the company said Tuesday.

Foxtrot opened its first D.C.-area location in Georgetown a year ago and has added three more in the area since then, according to a press release.

The Bethesda location will be at 7262 Woodmont Ave. and will be one of four additional locations opening in the greater Washington area, which will give the chain eight shops in the area.

The company expects that the four new locations will open by the end of this year.

Foxtrot features an all-day café, a corner store and a delivery market, according to the press release. The café menu includes breakfast tacos, breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast and pastries, according to its website.

Foxtrot also offers gift items such as shirts, hats, candles, greeting cards, and gift boxes that include food and wine.

Foxtrot has more than 175 local products from more than 50 producers, according to the press release.

