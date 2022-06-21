Flower Coffee Collective closing in Silver Spring

Flower Coffee Collective in Silver Spring will close on Saturday. Photo by Julie Rasicot

Flower Coffee Collective, a mobile coffee and pastry business that has operated out of a Nomad camper trailer for the past year in Silver Spring, will close next weekend.

The business announced on its Facebook page that its last day of operation would be June 25.

“While this iteration of my coffee journey is coming to a close, it is not the end of coffee in the Long Branch neighborhood,” the post stated.

It was not clear what the reason for the closure was. The business did not immediately respond to a Facebook message from Bethesda Beat.

Rosemary Wilson of Silver Spring and her friend Joseph Perez of Takoma Park started Flower Coffee Collective in February 2021 when they bought a 1960s Nomad camper online, hauling it from West Virginia to Maryland. They repainted it and started setting up in the Long Branch neighborhood that summer. The business has often parked in front of the restaurant El Gavilan on Flower Avenue, and sometimes set up in other neighborhoods or for private events.

Flower Coffee Collective was an editor’s pick as the “Prettiest Food Truck” in Bethesda Magazine’s Best of Bethesda this year.

The Moco Show first reported on the business’s impending closing last weekend.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com