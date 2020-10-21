.Dolcezza will stay open in Bethesda through holiday season

 Dolcezza will stay open in Bethesda Row through holiday season
  • .2020
Gelato shop previously expected to close this month due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Dan Schere
| Published:

File photo

Fans of Dolcezza who were disappointed at the gelato shop’s recent announcement that it would close in Bethesda Row still can savor its delicacies through the holidays.

Dolcezza, a local gelato chain in business for 16 years, announced at the end of September that it would close five locations this month, including one in Bethesda Row, due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Bethesda Row landlord Federal Realty Investment Trust issued a press release stating that Dolcezza decided to stay open for the holiday season. No final closing date was given.

Dolcezza will offer a free small gelato to the first 50 customers on Oct. 23, the press release stated.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

