Deli/Grocery Store Coming to Site of Former Car Service Center in Bethesda
Wagshal’s plans to open Bonfield’s Market in spring
Bonfield's Market, a deli and grocery store, will move into the site of the former Bonfield's Garage on MacArthur Boulevard next year in Bethesda's Brookmont neighborhood.
Photo courtesy of Wagshal's
What was once one of the oldest car service centers in Montgomery County will next year become an eatery that is part-deli, part-grocery store.
Bonfield’s Market is expected to open this spring at 6124 MacArthur Blvd. in Bethesda’s Brookmont neighborhood, in the site of the former Bonfield’s Garage.
The market will be under the ownership of Wagshal’s — a chain of high-end grocery stores and delis in the District of Columbia specializing in prime meats and organic foods.
Bonfield’s will have a counter where customers can order barbecue and deli sandwiches. There will be a seating area in one part of the building and a grocery section in the other part, CEO James Carroll in an interview Thursday morning after the Montgomery County Board of License Commissioners approved a liquor license.
“They can order some barbecue, go pick up a steak and some produce for cooking for later, go back and have their sandwich and enjoy the rest of their day,” Carroll said.
Carroll said he is hoping to open Bonfield’s in February or March. Initially, he thinks it will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We’ll see what the community demands,” he said.
Bonfield’s is named after the Bonfield family, which operated Bonfield’s Garage from 1927 until Walter Bonfield’s retirement in 1996.
In May 1990, the gas station was declared a historic building by the county because it was the oldest operating gas station in the county at the time, as reported in The Washington Post.
Walter Bonfield died in 2000 at age 87.
Since Bonfield’s Garage closed, the building has housed other businesses, including the Wild Bird Center of America and a law firm.
Bill Fuchs, a principal with Wagshal’s, said in an interview Thursday that he used to frequently drive by the auto garage and was intrigued by building’s history.
“It became evident to me that it would make a great retail location,” he said.
Many of the original fixtures from the garage will be part of the market’s décor, Fuchs said, including an old Texaco gas sign and a broken neon clock that he joked is “right twice a day.”
“Mr. Bonfield used to keep two cardboard directional pieces that he would show all the people who wanted to go to Washington. We actually framed that, so it’ll be prominent,” he said.
