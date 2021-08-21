Clove & Cedar Coffeebar in Bethesda closing at the end of the month

Clove & Cedar Coffeebar will close Aug. 29. File photo

Clove & Cedar Coffeebar at 4918 St. Elmo Ave. in Bethesda will be closing at the end of the month.

The coffee shop, which opened more than two years ago, posted a message on Facebook Friday that it would be closing Aug. 29.

According to the message, sales have not returned to levels seen in January and February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“Our staff fondly recall the weekends prior to the pandemic where there was not an empty seat in the shop. But especially given the Delta variant, the uncertainty of the months ahead necessitate this decision, despite our disappointment,” it stated.

The message went on to say that if the situation with the pandemic improves, there might be a “Clove & Cedar 2.0” at some point.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com