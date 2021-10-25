Choice Hotels signs lease for space in North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose

Choice Hotels International has signed a lease to occupy 105,000 square feet of space in a future building at 915 Meeting St in North Bethesda's Pike & Rose development. Renderings provided courtesy of Federal Realty

Choice Hotels International has signed a lease for 105,000 square feet in a future building in North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose development, landlord Federal Realty Investment Trust said Monday.

Choice Hotels will be in an office building that will be built at 915 Meeting St., according to a press release. The building will be 16 stories and will have 9,600 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.

The building will have a rooftop conference center and a fitness center, according to the press release. There will be 700 parking spaces for the building.

A groundbreaking on the new building is scheduled for later this year, according to the press release. Choice Hotels will occupy about 40% and plans to relocate about 400 corporate employees there starting in late 2023.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com