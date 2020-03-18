Canadian pharmaceutical company could bring up to 500 jobs to Rockville
Office will be in the Shady Grove area
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals announced Wednesday that it will locate its U.S. operations in Rockville
Logo from Aurinia Twitter page
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals of Victoria, British Columbia, announced Wednesday that it is moving its U.S. operations to Rockville. The company could bring up to 500 jobs over the next seven years.
Aurinia is a “late clinical-state” biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for people affected by diseases with fewer adequate treatments. The company says it is developing several investigational drugs, which the Food and Drug Administration approves for testing in people.
Aurinia says it is developing a drug to treat lupus nephritis, which involves inflammation of the kidneys caused by lupus. The company is also developing drugs to treat dry eye syndrome and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, a type of kidney damage.
According to the press release, the Rockville office will be at 77 Upper Rock Circle, near the Interstate 270-Shady Grove Road interchange and the King Farm development. The office will be 30,000 square feet, and might later expand to 120,000 square feet.
Aurinia’s press release says the Rockville office will support the company’s “plans for growth” as it plans to receive FDA approval for its drugs in 2021.
Aurinia President and CEO Peter Greenleaf said in the press release that the number of biopharmaceutical companies along the I-270 corridor played a role in the company’s decision to settle in Rockville.
“We look forward to joining and contributing to the ecosystem of top-notch biopharmaceutical companies and research institutions in Montgomery County, while we build a global company,” he said.
Aurinia expects to hire 100 employees in its first year and as many as 500 over the next seven years it if receives approval for voclosporin – the drug that will be tested for treating lupus nephritis.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 15 job openings were posted on the company’s website for the new Rockville office.
Aurinia said in the press release that the county has provided a $700,000 conditional grant from its economic development fund and the state provided a $2 million conditional loan. The city of Rockville provided a $50,000 grant as part of its MOVE program, which gives money to companies expanding or relocating into the Rockville city limits.
County Executive Marc Elrich said in the press release that the county takes pride in landing an international company’s U.S. headquarters.
“Our highly educated, multilingual population provides companies with their most important ingredient: talent,” he said.
