Business Notes: Women’s boutique opens at Pike & Rose
Plus: Sandy Spring Builders names new president; Marc Fleisher moves to Compass
Women’s boutique opens at Pike & Rose
Evoluxxy, a women’s fashion boutique, has opened at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda.
It is the company’s first brick-and-mortar shop, according to Federal Realty Investment Trust, which owns the mixed-use development.
The store is at 11811 Grand Park Ave., between Olive & Loom and Lucky Brand.
A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.
Sandy Spring Builders names new president
Sandy Spring Builders, which is based in Bethesda, last week named Ramon (Ray) Sobrino as its new president, effective immediately.
Sobrino, a licensed architect, had been the executive vice president of construction since August 2018. He has close to 40 years of experience in residential home building, land development and community planning, the company said in a press release.
Sandy Spring Builders is a full-service residential builder and developer.
Marc Fleisher moves to Compass
Marc Fleisher, one of the leading real estate agents in the Washington area, has changed brokerages. Fleisher has moved to the Chevy Chase office of Compass from TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
Fleisher joined Compass with several members of his team.
Before joining TTR Sotheby’s International Realty in 2016, The Fleisher Group was with Long & Foster Realtors.
Marriott on list of 100 Best Companies to Work For
Bethesda-based Marriott International is ranked 38th on Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For.
Marriott was praised for its commitment to hiring veterans and for its leave policy.
“The global hotel chain is an excellent post for former military members, surpassing its goal of 1,000 veteran hires in 2019 with a total of 1,265,” its writeup on the list says. “A ‘family translator’ tool on the company’s careers site assists by breaking down which military skills sets align with available Marriott jobs.
“Family work/life balance is a perk for employees as well: Birth mothers receive up to 15 weeks of paid parental leave; fathers and adoptive parents receive 8 weeks plus additional unpaid time off.”
Four other companies in the metro D.C. area — all headquartered in Virginia — were on the list. Hilton in McLean ranked 1st, Capital One Financial in McLean ranked 24th, Custom Ink in Fairfax ranked 92nd and Mars Inc. in McLean ranked 98th.