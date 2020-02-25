 Business Notes: Women’s boutique opens at Pike & Rose
  • .2020
  • .Business Notes: Women’s boutique opens at Pike & Rose

Business Notes: Women’s boutique opens at Pike & Rose

Plus: Sandy Spring Builders names new president; Marc Fleisher moves to Compass

By Andrew Schotz
| Published:
Evoluxxy sign

Women’s boutique opens at Pike & Rose

Evoluxxy, a women’s fashion boutique, has opened at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda.

It is the company’s first brick-and-mortar shop, according to Federal Realty Investment Trust, which owns the mixed-use development.

The store is at 11811 Grand Park Ave., between Olive & Loom and Lucky Brand.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.

Sandy Spring Builders names new president

Sandy Spring Builders, which is based in Bethesda, last week named Ramon (Ray) Sobrino as its new president, effective immediately.

Sobrino, a licensed architect, had been the executive vice president of construction since August 2018. He has close to 40 years of experience in residential home building, land development and community planning, the company said in a press release.

Sandy Spring Builders is a full-service residential builder and developer.

Marc Fleisher moves to Compass

Marc Fleisher, one of the leading real estate agents in the Washington area, has changed brokerages. Fleisher has moved to the Chevy Chase office of Compass from TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Fleisher joined Compass with several members of his team.

Before joining TTR Sotheby’s International Realty in 2016, The Fleisher Group was with Long & Foster Realtors. 

Marriott on list of 100 Best Companies to Work For

Bethesda-based Marriott International is ranked 38th on Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For.

Marriott was praised for its commitment to hiring veterans and for its leave policy.

“The global hotel chain is an excellent post for former military members, surpassing its goal of 1,000 veteran hires in 2019 with a total of 1,265,” its writeup on the list says. “A ‘family translator’ tool on the company’s careers site assists by breaking down which military skills sets align with available Marriott jobs.

“Family work/life balance is a perk for employees as well: Birth mothers receive up to 15 weeks of paid parental leave; fathers and adoptive parents receive 8 weeks plus additional unpaid time off.”

Four other companies in the metro D.C. area — all headquartered in Virginia — were on the list. Hilton in McLean ranked 1st, Capital One Financial in McLean ranked 24th, Custom Ink in Fairfax ranked 92nd and Mars Inc. in McLean ranked 98th.

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Untitled design (31)

Developers want to add short-term rentals to Wisconsin Avenue project

Furnished apartments would be rented for up to 30 days
Untitled design (30)

‘Several’ dogs safe after Gaithersburg townhouse fire

Cause not immediately known
Ficker box resized

Ficker delivers petition signatures in drive for property tax limit

Signatures must be certified by Board of Elections

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Software Developer |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

User Experience Designer |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Philanthropy and Stewardship Officer |

Temple Sinai, Washington DC

HRIS and Benefits Administrator |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Foundation Coordinator |

Montgomery College

Internship, Global Communications and Media Relations, Summer 2020 |

Council on Foreign Relations

Technical Writer/Communication Specialist |

NETE

Reporter, County Government and Politics  |

Bethesda Beat

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested