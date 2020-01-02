Business Notes: Upscale barber shop to open this year in Rockville
Plus: Boxing gym to open in Rockville Saturday
An upscale Texas-based barber shop chain will open its first location in Maryland early this year in Rockville’s Montrose Crossing shopping center.
Federal Realty Investment Trust, which owns the shopping center, said Boardroom Salon for Men will open there.
Boardroom Salon for Men opened its first salon in Southlake, Texas, in 2004, according to a Federal Realty press release, and has since expanded to include Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Arizona. There are more than 40 locations nationwide.
The salons typically have dark, wood-paneled floors and feature recreational activities such as pool and chess for customers. Customers can also enjoy complimentary drinks while they wait.
The salon offers a variety of haircuts and other spa services such as waxing, hand and foot grooming, facials, and beard and mustache trims. Haircuts range in price from $35 to $60 and shaves start at $15, depending on the type. There is a membership program that offers discounted prices.
According to the press release, the store will be more than 1,700 square feet and will be between the AT&T store and the fast casual restaurant Slapfish in a building detached from the main shopping center.
A.C. Moore expected to close in Rockville
A.C. Moore Arts & Crafts in Rockville’s Montrose Crossing shopping center is expected to close within the next two months.
The Maryland Department of Labor’s federal Work Adjustment and Retraining Notification log lists the store as closing by Feb. 28, and that 40 employees could be affected.
Companies must give notice of mass layoffs or closures at least 60 days in advance under federal law. The WARN notice was filed Dec. 17.
A.C. Moore’s parent company, New Jersey-based Nicole Crafts, announced in a press release in November that it would “exit its retail operations” by closing all of its A.C. Moore stores. Some of the stores will become Michaels arts and crafts stores.
It was not immediately clear what the fate of Rockville’s A.C. Moore building or its employees would be. Over the past five weeks, several attempts to reach A.C. Moore’s corporate headquarters were unsuccessful.
Boxing gym to open Saturday in Rockville
Fight Into Fitness, a boxing gym is holding a grand opening Saturday in Rockville, according to a press release.
The gym is at 15213 Display Court, in an office park off Gude Drive. The gym was founded by Angel McNamara, a boxing coach involved with an organization that fights Parkinson’s disease through non-contact fitness training.
The gym offers a series of classes that include cardio-boxing, personal boxing fitness training, group boxing and circuit training, and non-contact boxing, according to its website.
Saturday’s grand opening will feature three 45-minute fitness classes at 9 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. There will be refreshments and prize drawings.
