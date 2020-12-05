Business Notes: Three Montgomery County nursing homes among U.S. News and World Report’s best
Plus: Bethesda’s Eat the Change launching first product; Montgomery County agencies launching retail and dining directory
The Hebrew Home of Greater Washington in Rockville was one of three nursing homes in Montgomery County ranked by U.S. News and World Report among the best in the country.
Photo from Hebrew Home Facebook page
Three nursing homes in Montgomery County were ranked among the best in the country by U.S. News and World Report.
The ratings are based on metrics including patient-to-staff ratio, quality clinical patient outcomes, customer satisfaction, rehabilitation therapy success, nursing staffing, best practices and resident safety, according to a press release.
The Hebrew Home of Greater Washington in Rockville was one of the three, and was considered “high performing” for both short-term rehabilitation and long-term care. The facility has 558 beds.
Ingleside at King Farm in Rockville and Maplewood Park Place in Bethesda, which have 45 and 31 beds, respectively, also made the list, achieving “high performing” status in both short-term and long-term categories.
Bethesda’s Eat the Change launching Organic Mushroom Jerky
Bethesda-based Eat the Change, the latest venture of entrepreneur Seth Goldman, is launching its first product — organic mushroom jerky.
Goldman, the founder of Honest Tea, stepped down from the company last year when it moved its headquarters to Coca Cola’s facilities in Atlanta.
Earlier this year, he started Eat the Change – a company focused on environmentally sustainable foods. It is based out of the former Honest Tea space in Bethesda.
The company plans to give out free jerky samples outside the Bethesda office at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 to celebrate the official launch of Eat the Change.
According to the website, the jerky comes in five flavors: Habanero BBQ, Hickory Smokehouse, Maple Mustard, Sea Salt + Cracked Pepper and Teriyaki Ginger.
Montgomery County agencies launch online retail and dining directory
The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC), the tourism agency Visit Montgomery and the Montgomery County Food Council announced Friday that they have started a website called MoCo Marketplace.
The website features local businesses and food establishments, and will include information about deals and safety protocols, according to a press release.
During the month of December, customers can sign up to enter the MoCo Holiday Challenge, in which participants promise to buy local in exchange for being entered to win weekly prizes.
Customers must use the website’s mobile app to check in with retailers at least five times during the weeks of Dec. 11 through 17, and Dec. 18 through 24. Fifteen winners will be chosen to receive gift cards in amounts between $500 and $1,000, according to the website.
MCEDC President and CEO Ben Wu said in the press release that the website is part of the organization’s effort to help local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during the holiday season.
“We appreciate the support of the public and private partners who are committed to assisting our local shops and eateries in new and creative ways during the pandemic,” Wu said.
Capital Consignment closing in Bethesda after 16 years
Capital Consignment, a resale furniture store on Cordell Avenue in downtown Bethesda, is closing after 16 years.
The store announced on Facebook this week that it would be closing on Dec. 15, and that the business would change to estate sales. Items will be on sale in the days before the closing.
“We’ve made lots of friends over the years and would like to thank everyone that has supported us,” the post stated.
D.C. commercial real estate firm buys shopping center in Rockville
The JCR Companies, a Washington, D.C. commercial real estate firm, has acquired the Woodley Gardens Shopping Center, the company announced this week.
JCR acquired the shopping center, on Nelson Street, for $4.5 million, according to a press release.
The shopping center includes tenants such as Hard Times Café, Essex Bank and Shanghai Taste, among others. JCR plans to renovate the shopping center, the press release stated.
JCR acquired the Rockville shopping center in addition to another in Bel Air, Md.
Principal Joe Reger said in the press release that the company is trying to be “bullish on diverse neighborhood retail with limited soft goods exposure” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We realize there will be further pain in the short term, especially with sit-down restaurants and fitness uses,” Reger said. “But we have no doubt that retail will bounce back strongly post-pandemic.
