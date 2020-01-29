Business Notes: Senior center celebrates grand opening in Germantown
Plus: Gene therapy product company opening Rockville research center
Tribute at BlackHill, an assisted living facility for seniors in Germantown, recently held a ribbon cutting to dedicate its opening
New senior center dedicated in Germantown
Tribute at BlackHill, an assisted living facility for senior citizens with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and other memory loss conditions, held its grand opening on Jan. 23.
The Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce dedicated the center with a ribbon cutting, the center announced in a press release this week. The center is at 312 Baltusrol Drive, just off I-270 in Germantown.
Tribute at BlackHill offers both assisted living and memory care within an independent living arrangement, according to the press release.
According to the Maryland Department of Planning, Montgomery County’s senior population is projected to grow to 254,530 in 2040, from 119,770 in 2010.
Gene therapy product company opening Rockville research center
Vigene Bioscencies, a biotechnology company that specializes in viral vector products, which are used in gene therapy, will open a research center in Rockville Wednesday.
The company, which was founded in 2012, announced last week in a press release that it was partnering with California-based ASC Therapeutics, which develops gene-based medicines for life-threatening diseases, such as hemophilia. The partnership will be formally announced during a dedication of the new building.
The building, which is 71,000 square feet, will include a laboratory and research facility. It will be at 5 Research Court.
Glenstone Museum architect receives award
Thomas Phifer and Partners, the New York-based architect for the remodeled Glenstone Museum in Potomac, received an award from a professional architecture organization last week.
The American Institute of Architects gave the firm the Architecture Award, which celebrates the “many ways buildings and spaces can improve lives,” according to a press release. A nine-member jury made the choice based on the design of the 204,000-square-foot building, called the Pavilions, that opened in October 2018.
The organization said it gave the award because of the Pavilions’ “integration of the exterior within the site and the landscape.”
The building, which cost $200 million to build, “appears to rise out of the land” and “contributes to providing a seamless experience of architecture, art and nature for our visitors,” museum director Emily Rales wrote.
